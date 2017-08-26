Top daily fantasy football plays for Saturday’s Week 3 preseason games

SB Nation will be bringing you the top options on virtually all preseason slates through the end of August. There are nine games on the Saturday slate, so there are plenty of solid plays for DraftKings and FanDuel slates. This is also “dress rehearsal” week, so regular starters are more in play than in Weeks 1 and 2. As is always the case, keep an eye on Twitter throughout the day on gamedays, as injury and lineup news is always coming in prior to kickoff, turning popular plays into fades and lifting obscure plays into tournament-winning position.

Quarterback

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns

Winston has been arguably the best quarterback in the preseason thus far, and against the hapless Browns, he should be able to keep on rolling. Winston might not have Mike Evans to throw to, but the rest of the offense has looked sharp. If you’ve been rolling with Winston, throw him in there one more time.

DeShone Kizer, Browns at Buccaneers

On the other side of the ball is the new starter for the Browns. Kizer is also likely to be the Week 1 starter in Cleveland, and the former Notre Dame star proved to everyone in college that he could handle being thrust into the starting role ahead of schedule with poise and polish. He is almost certain to fly under the radar Saturday, but he’s going to get plenty of reps to make him a solid GPP play.

DeShaun Watson, Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Like Winston, Watson has gotten it done in his two previous appearances, and he should get enough time in this one to keep owners satisfied. Because he’s been coming in second behind Tom Savage, he hasn’t faced defensive first units, which has helped his performance. That could hold true again if Sean Payton pulls his guys early.

Eli Manning, New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Manning looked pretty good in a cameo role last week, completing 10 of 14 passes for 80 yards. Presumably he will get a full half to work with against the Jets, and if he maintains that level of accuracy, he’s going to produce points, maybe a touchdown or two. He’s another guy who should go low owned, which enhances his value. Keep an eye on Twitter, as both Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall could wind up playing despite recent injuries, which would really improve Eli’s chances to succeed.

Running Back

Doug Martin, Buccaneers vs. Browns

Three things: 1. Martin has looked like his old Muscle Hamster self this preseason. 2. He is suspended to start the regular season, so tonight should be his last game action for a few weeks. 3. The Browns cannot, on their best day, stop the run. The combo of extended runs and futile defense should add up to a plentiful haul of yards and maybe a touchdown.

Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Texans

Sean Payton gave the impression on Friday that his starters were not going to get the usual “dress rehearsal” treatment that most teams employ, meaning they might not play much outside the first quarter. If true, then Kamara should benefit by getting extended runs behind starters Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson. Kamara looked good last week against the Chargers with 61 yards and a touchdown, as well as one reception. The Texans are struggling against pass-catching running backs, as well.

Terron Ward, Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals

It’s a big night in Atlanta, as the Falcons play their first game in the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. In particular, it should be a big night for Ward, with Devonta Freeman already ruled out. Ward was the running back standout last week with 37 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Ward should get plenty of chances to build on that outing behind Tevin Coleman.

D’Onte Foreman, Texans at Saints

Foreman was sensational last week against the Patriots as both a runner and receiver, including a 63-yard reception. He has a great chance to take over the No. 2 spot behind Lamar Miller and this is a great opportunity for him to do it.

Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

The Chargers have talked a lot this week about getting their running game in gear. That should translate into Gordon seeing plenty of work with the first unit.

Wide Receiver

DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers at Browns

With Evans not expected to play after missing practices this week, the focus of the passing attack should fall to Jackson, who had four targets last week with Evans in the lineup. Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin are also legit GPP targets this week.

Zay Jones, Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

With Jordan Matthews sidelined and Anquan Boldin retired, Jones moves into prime position to play significant snaps and show the coaches he can be relied upon in a starting role. Andre Holmes is another receiver who stands to see a bump in usage in this game.

Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Cardinals

In Week 1, we said to play Evans despite limited snaps, and he delivered. Last week, we implored you to play Dez Bryant in limited snaps, and he really delivered. This week, the limited snap king is Julio, whom the Falcons are scheming to get more involved in the red zone this season. I fully expect a touchdown before he sits for the night.

Sammy Watkins, Rams vs. Chargers

Watkins figured to be much more involved in this dress rehearsal game, and with Cameron Kupp ruled out, there’s more passing goodness to go around. Watkins could be Julio Light in this one, but that might be enough to make a solid flex play.

Jaelen Strong/Bruce Ellington, Texans at Saints

DeAndre Hopkins and Braxton Miller are out again. Last week, Strong and Ellington both turned in solid performances; Strong with a touchdown, Ellington with yardage. Both should be able to light up the scoreboard in this one, as well.

Tight End

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers vs. Browns

The Browns got destroyed by opposing tight ends last season. And with Evans out, Brate figures to soak up some of those targets. Brate caught both of his targets last week. He could easily be in line for a 4-40-1 line this time around.

Evan Engram, Giants vs. Jets

The Giants have been talking about getting the tight end more involved in the offense and the rookie Engram had four targets last week, second-most on the team. He caught three for 32 yards. There’s no reason for the Giants to look away from Engram against the Jets.

David Njoku, Browns at Buccaneers

Njoku is expected to be a main cog in the Browns’ offense this season and the first-round pick will make his first career start in this game. With the starters expected to play at least the first half, and probably early into the third quarter, Njoku should get plenty of looks. He had three targets last week against the Giants in a reserve role, so they are looking for him.