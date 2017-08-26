 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor - Weigh-in

Mayweather vs. McGregor results: Live updates and full fight coverage

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor step into the ring on Saturday night in what's expected to be a huge, record-breaking fight. Follow along live for results and full fight coverage throughout the event.

Contributors: Adam Stites, Chris Greenberg, and James Brady
After months of talk and back-and-forth, it's finally here. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a huge boxing event. Each fighter is expected to take home a huge purse from a fight that has massive implications for MMA and boxing. It all gets underway at 9 p.m. ET with the undercard, leading up to the main event sometime after 11 p.m. Stay tuned for results, analysis and more from Mayweather vs. McGregor, live on Saturday night.

