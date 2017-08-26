Mayweather vs. McGregor results: Live updates and full fight coverage

After months of talk and back-and-forth, it's finally here. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a huge boxing event. Each fighter is expected to take home a huge purse from a fight that has massive implications for MMA and boxing. It all gets underway at 9 p.m. ET with the undercard, leading up to the main event sometime after 11 p.m. Stay tuned for results, analysis and more from Mayweather vs. McGregor, live on Saturday night.
Filed under:
- Stream
Aug 25, 2017, 9:27pm EDT
-
-
August 28, 2017
14 moments that defined the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
From the TKO to the memes, everything you really need to know.
-
August 27, 2017
Judges had Mayweather well ahead of McGregor before TKO
Two judges thought Conor McGregor won just one of the first nine rounds.
-
August 27, 2017
MMA, boxing stars tweet respect for Conor McGregor after loss to Floyd Mayweather
MMA, boxing and other sports stars were entertained by Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s battle.
-
August 27, 2017
What Byrd as referee means for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight
Mayweather vs. McGregor has a referee in veteran Robert Byrd. Here’s what it means for the matchup.
-
August 27, 2017
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Undercard and main card results
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are the main event, but they’re supported by a strong undercard. Here’s all you need to know about it.
-
August 27, 2017
Mayweather vs. McGregor full results & round-by-round recap
The huge fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was much better than expected, and we have a full round-by-round recap.
-
August 27, 2017
Mayweather vs. McGregor winner: Floyd Mayweather earns TKO victory in Round 10
Mayweather improved to 50-0 with a win Saturday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
August 27, 2017
Mayweather vs. McGregor finally started after midnight ET
Due to pay per view and streaming issues, Mayweather vs. McGregor started a bit late.
-
August 26, 2017
Mayweather vs. McGregor live stream: How to watch the fight online
Mayweather vs. McGregor is here and this is how you can watch the fight online in web browsers or on your mobile device.
-
August 26, 2017
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Start time, TV schedule for Showtime PPV event
Fight day is here. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face each other, and here’s how you can watch.
-
August 26, 2017
Mayweather-McGregor is breaking Pay-Per-View and people are freaking out
Mayweather-McGregor is breaking pay-per-view and people are freaking out.
-
August 26, 2017
Mayweather-McGregor and the death spiral of American sports
The fight is nothing more than spectacle. We will watch anyway.
-
August 26, 2017
Mock Floyd Mayweather, but not for his reading
There are plenty of reasons to criticize Floyd Mayweather. But deriding the man for his struggles with reading is not only elitist, with roots in racism, it's just downright crass.
-
-
August 26, 2017
Dana White found someone to sing the Irish anthem on short notice, but isn’t happy Showtime made him do it
Bono was one candidate to sing the Irish national anthem, but Imelda May will perform instead.