Taco Charlton’s taco celebration was the most fun moment of the NFL preseason

Taco Charlton’s NFL career is off to a great start. He’s already got an endorsement deal from Taco Bueno, and he’s racked up two sacks in the preseason so far. Now he’s got a new celebration dance, and it’s perfect.

Charlton’s dance, not surprisingly, is an homage to his name. He celebrated the second sack of his NFL career by making tacos for his teammates.

He puts some seasoned ground beef in the shell, loads it up with delicious, imaginary toppings, and gently places the pretend taco in each teammate’s hands.

Our only critique of Charlton’s taco-making is that he didn’t give his teammates anything to drink. They’re definitely going to be thirsty, and Charlton also has an endorsement from Big Red soda. There’s a missed opportunity.

Setting aside the lack of Big Red, Charlton seems to have some natural talent for taco-making. If things don’t work out in the NFL for Charlton — and right now they’re looking like they will — perhaps he could be a taco chef instead.