Broncos OT Menelik Watson proposed to his girlfriend during a preseason game

People propose at sporting events regularly. But it was a little bit different when Menelik Watson proposed to his girlfriend on Saturday night, because he’s an offensive tackle for the Denver Broncos.

Oh, and did we mention that Watson proposed in the middle of a game?

.@MenelikWatson just asked his girlfriend to marry him. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/G8yR4Q2Gv3 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 27, 2017

Watson went the traditional route. He got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend, who was sitting in the front row. And of course she said yes. Look how happy he looks!

She looks awfully happy, too.

This was the highlight of @MenelikWatson game. A proposal and the all important "YES"! #9Sports

Photo from @SethMedvinPR pic.twitter.com/TLRHl5dE4M — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) August 27, 2017

Even the Packers fans in the photo look thrilled for the happy couple.

The Broncos managed to wish Watson and his fiancee the best while also making good use of a popular meme. A tip of the cap to Denver’s social media team for this one.

Did we do this right? pic.twitter.com/INXloLZXIT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2017

Denver is winning, with a 20-17 lead over the Green Bay Packers. And Watson and his fiancee are definitely winning, too. Congratulations to the happy couple.