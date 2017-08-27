We’re almost done with the third week of the NFL preseason, which means we’re one week closer to the regular season. This is also the part of August that feels closest to the real games, since most teams are playing their starters deep into their third preseason games. That makes a lot of the game more watchable than they would be otherwise.

Just three more games remain on Sunday, and they will all be on national TV. Let’s go over the matchups and decide if they’re worth your time.

All times Eastern

Mitchell Trubisky has had two good performances in the preseason, and despite getting some reps with the first team this week, the Bears are sticking with Mike Glennon as the starter against Tennessee. The Titans have high expectations after a 9-7 campaign nearly won them the AFC South, and Marcus Mariota in particular looks fully recovered from the broken leg that ended his 2016 season early.

Fun Bears player to watch: Jordan Howard

How to watch Bears vs. Titans Time: 1 p.m. ET Place: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. TV: FOX Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver Online: Fox Sports Go

No matter who the Bears QB is this year, his main assignment will be handing off to Howard, who put up 1,313 rushing yards in his rookie year despite not being the starter at the beginning of the season. Now Howard is being counted on to carry the Bears’ offense in what looks to be another rebuilding year.

Fun Titans player to watch: Derrick Henry

DeMarco Murray is the starter for as long as he stays healthy, but Henry sure looks like the real deal in limited action. He got the start against the Carolina Panthers last week and ran over the defense like a wrecking ball. The Titans’ offense added a lot of weapons in the passing game (Eric Decker, Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor), but the run game remains their bread and butter. Murray and Henry could be one of the league’s best RB duos this year.

Compared to other preseason games, is this worth my time?

Sure, you’ve got nothing better to do on a Sunday afternoon. The Titans are a young, feisty team that should be a blast to watch this year, while the Bears are rarely boring even when they’re bad. The real intrigue here is how much of Trubisky we’ll see, and if Glennon has a short leash after two forgettable preseason performances.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

This game is a rematch of last year’s epic London clash, which ended in a tie after both teams’ kickers missed a field goal in overtime. It was an appropriate way for the game to end. Regardless, Washington enters this year with a new-look offense after losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, but adding Terrelle Pryor. The Bengals also revamped their offense with the additions of Joe Mixon and John Ross, though they lost some important pieces on the offensive line.

Fun Bengals player to watch: A.J. Green

How to watch Bengals vs. Washington Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Place: FedEx Field, Landover, Md. TV: FOX Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews Online: Fox Sports Go

Green was on his way to another fantastic season before a torn hamstring ended it after just 10 games. He’s healthy now and should resume being one of the league’s best receivers. He makes the entire offense dangerous just by being on the field and is Andy Dalton’s best target by far. It’ll be nice to see Green back even if he plays just a handful of snaps here.

Fun Washington player to watch: Jordan Reed

Reed is eternally injury-prone and has yet to play a full 16-game season in his career, but he’s an elite tight end when healthy and Kirk Cousins will need him more than ever with the WR group facing turnover. Reed will be making his preseason debut after missing most of training camp with a toe injury.

Compared to other preseason games, is this worth my time?

Could be, especially if both teams’ offenses show up. Preseason games are always better when lots of points are scored, and there’s plenty of potential for that here.

The 49ers are starting over again with new head coach Kyle Shanahan, and they could be looking at another long season as a major rebuild gets underway. San Francisco seems to have settled on Brian Hoyer as its quarterback, which should give you a good idea about their contention chances. The Vikings had a disappointing 8-8 season, but are aiming to get back in the playoff picture with an improved running game. Sam Bradford also had a full offseason as the starting QB, which should only help.

Fun 49ers player to watch: Reuben Foster

How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings Time: 8 p.m. ET Place: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis TV: NBC Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya Online: NBC Sports Live

Foster is dealing with a troublesome shoulder injury, but he’ll be playing in this game. The first-round rookie linebacker won a starting job right out of the gate, which is a promising sign for his NFL career. He’ll be counted on to make plays and step up in a 49ers defense that was disastrous last season.

Fun Vikings player to watch: Dalvin Cook

The Vikings drafted Cook in the second round and initially were going to pair him with free agent signee Latavius Murray, but Murray was slow to recover from ankle surgery and Cook took the starting job by the horns. He’s been tremendous in the preseason so far, showing burst and decisive vision as an every-down runner. The Vikings just might make a seamless transition from the Adrian Peterson era.

Compared to other preseason games, is this worth my time?

If you need an hour to kill before the Game of Thrones season finale, then yeah, check out the starters in action for a bit.