Top daily fantasy football plays for Sunday’s Week 3 preseason games

SB Nation will be bringing you the top options on virtually all preseason slates through the end of August. There are three games on the Sunday slate, so there are rather limited options for DraftKings and FanDuel slates. This is also “dress rehearsal” week, so regular starters are more in play than in Weeks 1 and 2. As is always the case, keep an eye on Twitter throughout the day on gamedays, as injury and lineup news is always coming in prior to kickoff, turning popular plays into fades and lifting obscure plays into tournament-winning position.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cousins has been working after practice with Terrelle Pryor to get in rhythm and this week Cousins gets his favorite target, Jordan Reed, back on the field. It feels like the kind of game where Washington thinks pass first, and with the starters expected to play at least a half, Cousins checks in as the best of the six starters on the slate.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

The second-best option on the slate is Mariota, who should get a chance to play extended minutes in his final preseason game. In limited snaps coming off a leg injury last season, Mariota has looked sharp, completing 8 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a TD. Tajae Sharpe is expected to play, giving Mariota an extra weapon in the passing game.

Mike Glennon, Bears at Titans

Glennon is going to get the first half, with Mitchell Trubisky starting the third quarter. Glennon rebounded from a terrible Week 1 performance by completing 13 of 18 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown last week. Glennon needs another solid outing to keep Trubisky on the bench.

C.J. Beathard, 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

The sleeper pick of the slate is Beathard, who has completed 14 of 23 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns in two preseason games. Beathard will be the second string QB in this game and shows no signs of slowing down. He will be extremely low-owned, but could easily put up the best stat line on the slate.

Running Backs

Carlos Hyde, 49ers at Vikings

Talk this week out of 49ers camp has been about the emphasis of the first unit to establish the ground game. If that’s going to be the focus, then Hyde figures to be a busy man. The starters are expected to play the entire first half, so Hyde could have a chance for double-digit touches.

Tarik Cohen, Bears at Titans

Cohen has been spectacular for two straight preseason games, and the Bears love what he brings to the table. Jordan Howard is expected to play in this one, but is unlikely to play a great deal in his lone preseason appearance, which means Cohen should get another full complement of carries to do his thing.

Derrick Henry, Titans at Bears

DeMarco Murray is expected to finally play in this one, but like Howard, it should be just a cameo appearance. That opens the door for Henry, who scored a pair of touchdowns last week. David Fluellen could also get some key reps, and would make for an interesting sleeper choice.

Wide Receivers

Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Bengals

As mentioned above, the point of emphasis for the Washington offense this week is to get Cousins and his receivers on the same page, in particular Pryor. Either Pryor or Crowder should do enough to justify a spot on your rosters today.

Taywan Taylor, Titans vs. Bears

Taylor has been the receiving standout for the Titans in the preseason with seven catches for 97 yards, and though Tajae Sharpe is expected to play this week, Taylor should find a way to continue his torrid pace.

John Ross, Bengals at Washington

Ross is expected to make his debut for the Bengals today and the rookie should get some opportunities to show off his speed. All it takes is one big connection on a deep route to make your DFS day.

Tight Ends

Delanie Walker, Titans vs. Bears

Walker is the safe choice at tight end, with Jordan Reed’s workload likely to be limited in Washington. Mariota loves his tight end, so expect some red zone opportunities and perhaps a touchdown.

George Kittle, 49ers at Vikings

Kittle is making quite a name for himself in the Bay Area. Last week, in his preseason debut, Kittle caught three passes (on five targets) for 33 yards and a bruising touchdown, shedding Broncos defenders on the way to the end zone. I don’t think many people are on the Kittle Train just yet, so this active receiver could be had at miniscule ownership.