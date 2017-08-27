Vontaze Burfict had the play of the game so far when he picked off Kirk Cousins and ran it back 62 yards for a score. But his celebration may have been even better than the play itself.

Burfict ran directly to the stands and jumped into the front row where he could celebrate surrounded by Washington fans.

Burfict’s dance is pretty enthusiastic. But the best part is the reactions of fans around Burfict. Most are kind of laughing, and one lady is capturing the whole thing on her phone. But the couple to Burfict’s left are my favorite. She’s giving him an aggressive thumbs down, and the guy is also encouraging Burfict to get back on the field.

For what it’s worth, it looks like Burfict’s teammate Carlos Dunlap wants him out of the stands, also.

The score gave the Bengals a 14-3 lead in Washington. Washington narrowed Cincinnati’s lead to four points after a Rob Kelley one-yard touchdown.

Burfict has unfortunately been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. Hopefully he’s okay, and at least he got this celebration in first.