Bengals’ Kevin Huber turns in first sassy punter moment of 2017

Punters aren’t usually the ones who turn in the most memorable plays in any given game. The Bengals’ Kevin Huber was the exception on Sunday.

Huber was under pressure from Washington’s special teamers. This is how he handled it.

This thing was absolutely getting blocked, and Washington’s Zach Pascal is coming in hot for that ball. What Huber does to protect it is some Matrix-level stuff. Here’s another angle.

It’s even better with some dialogue.

Unfortunately for Huber and the Bengals, he wasn’t able to get the punt off and he was taken down by Washington. But he held onto the ball and he looked like a badass doing it.