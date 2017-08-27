Vontaze Burfict facing 5-game suspension for illegal hit against Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a five-game suspension to start the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Burfict is being punished for an illegal hit against the Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman earlier this month.

Schefter also reported that Burfict is appealing the suspension, and his hearing will be this week. The video evidence doesn’t look great for Burfict, though:

If anyone hasn't seen the hit pic.twitter.com/6s5DBLifPc — Laces Or Faces (@LacesOrFaces) August 28, 2017

The Bengals released a statement defending Burfict:

ESPN reports that the hit will cost Burfict $882,353 in lost base-salary game checks, assuming the suspension is upheld.

Related A complete history of Vontaze Burfict being reckless

Burfict has been known to commit some questionable acts. His first fine in the NFL came when he hit Packers tight end Ryan Taylor in the groin.

Hits against defenseless receivers aren’t new for Burfict. Arguably his most infamous came on Antonio Brown in January of 2016. A pass went over Brown’s head, and Burfict swooped in with the helmet-to-helmet contact:

Burfict’s history probably won’t help him in his appeal.

The slate of games he would be missing would be against the Ravens, Texans, Packers, Browns, and Bills. It’s not the most daunting stretch of games, but it’s not exactly easy, either.