8 best things about Sunday’s NFL preseason games

There were three preseason games on Sunday to wrap up Week 3. And there were plenty of opportunities for starters to shine with extended playing time.

The Bears faced off against the Titans in Tennessee, and presumed starter Mike Glennon got things rolling early. Mitchell Trubisky came in for the second half, and he continued to impress. So far this preseason, Trubisky has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks. Not bad for a rookie who isn’t even slated to start. The Bears got the 19-7 win.

Washington’s offense, led by Kirk Cousins, got off to a slow start against the Bengals. Cousins completed 10 of 19 passes for 109 yards and a pick, which Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict returned 62 yards for a touchdown. This isn’t always the case in preseason, but we saw some exciting plays in the second half from Washington’s backup defense.

The 49ers and Vikings were the nightcap, where Brian Hoyer had himself a great evening, going 12-of-17 for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings never led during the game, but were able to come out with a victory anyway.

Here are the eight best moments from Sunday’s games.

Mike Glennon to Dion Sims for a score

Trubisky managed to shine in the second half, but Glennon looked good early, too. Chicago’s first score was a Glennon strike to a wide-open Dion Sims, which made Glennon look like he’s worth every penny the Bears are paying him this season:

Rishard Matthews snatching a catch out of thin air

Glennon was able to spread the ball around, but he didn’t make this one easy for wide receiver Rishard Matthews. Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski almost knocks this one down, but Matthews ends up in the right place at just the right moment to tip the ball to himself and pull in the catch:

Mitchell Trubisky keeps the starting quarterback conversation going

Trubisky has been excellent this preseason, but Glennon is still penciled in as the starter. Still, Trubisky continues to show that he’s got the talent to be the Bears’ franchise quarterback of the future.

This is a perfectly placed pass to wide receiver Tanner Gentry, who’s able to beat coverage and get into the end zone. Not bad for a couple of rookies.

Vontaze Burfict’s 62-yard pick-six and celebration

There have been a few interceptions returned for touchdowns this preseason, but Burfict ran this one he snagged from Kirk Cousins back for 62 yards, and it was glorious:

The only thing better than Burfict’s interception and touchdown was his unique celebration:

Burfict was understandably excited. The Washington fans around him seem to be decidedly less happy about it.

LOOK AT THE BENGALS PUNTER LOL

This may have been the best play of the entire game. Bengals punter Kevin Huber is under serious pressure, and this punt is about to be blocked. But Huber’s not having it:

Look at the awareness there. Huber sees Zach Pascal bearing down on him and hesitates ever so slightly, smoothly going around his back with the football so Pascal can’t force a fumble:

Sure, Huber got taken down anyway. But this was still slick.

Run through the tape

Marquise Goodwin celebrated the 49ers’ first touchdown against the Vikings by pretending to be a sprinter. It was a short race, but he ran through the tape and everything:

Jerick McKinnon kept it 100 (and eight)

Long touchdowns are good — and it doesn’t get much better than a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown:

THE MOST EXCITING PRESEASON FINISH EVER

The Vikings had been playing from behind for the entire game and were able to take their only lead of the evening with no time left on the clock.

Taylor Heinicke, for the win: