Top daily fantasy football plays for Thursday’s Week 4 preseason games

SB Nation brings you the top options for this final DFS slate of the 2017 NFL preseason. With the exception of the Cowboys and Texans — that game was cancelled on Wednesday as Houston continues to deal with tragic flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey — 30 teams are playing on this slate. This will have the feel of an actual regular season week on DraftKings and FanDuel slates, except comprised almost exclusively with backups. Never has been more important to keep an eye on Twitter throughout the day, as critical injury and lineup news will be coming in prior to all 16 kickoffs, turning popular plays into fades and lifting obscure plays into tournament-winning position.

Quarterback

Brandon Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

When shopping for a quarterback tonight, we’re looking for the guys who are slated to play the entire game, or close to it. Allen is probably in the “close to it” category, as head coach Doug Marrone hasn’t entirely ruled out Blake Bortles and/or Chad Henne. But rest assured, Allen is going to play the vast majority of this one, and he’s looked pretty good thus far in August, going 16-for-27 for 251 yards and two touchdowns without an interception over the Jaguars’ first three preseason games. He was particularly sharp in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, going 10-for-15 with 144 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Sloter, Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

For one night, it’s Kyle Sloter’s world, and we’re just living in it. With both Trevor Seimian and Paxton Lynch already declared out, Sloter is being asked to play the entire game. And so far, Sloter has been up to the task, completing 16 of 20 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating after three games is 140.2. Unless Bruce Arians loses his mind and starts his defensive first unit, Sloter has a great chance to be the highest-scoring QB on the slate.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Trubisky is getting the start and the Bears will only have one other quarterback active. The only reservation here is not knowing when that other quarterback, Connor Shaw, is going to enter the game. John Fox has not said how he intends to divide the playing time between his two QBs, but if news emerges today that Trubiksy is going to get around three quarters, he is an excellent play. Keep an eye on Twitter for news here.

Matt McGloin, Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

With Carson Wentz and Nick Foles unlikely to suit up, McGloin could wind up playing the entire game here, but is that a good thing? McGloin really hasn’t stood out in any of the Eagles’ first three games, and there’s a good chance the Eagles will focus heavily on their running back roster battle. But, still, playing time is gold tonight and McGloin is going to see plenty.

BEST OF THE REST: Brad Kaaya, Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills; Stephen Morris, Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals; Nate Sudfeld, Washington at Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots vs. New York Giants.

Running Back

Terron Ward, Falcons vs. Jaguars

Ward, who was already in the driver’s seat for the No. 3 running back job behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, gets a huge boost tonight as Brian Hill has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Ward should see the majority of first-half snaps as he looks to cement his hold on the job.

Corey Clement, Byron Marshall, Eagles at Jets

The big position battle in Philadelphia is at running back. Donnell Pumphrey is likely to make the team, so his touches could be limited here. But Clement at Marshall are locked in a duel and both should get plenty of chances to make their final cases for the 53-man roster. I give the nod here to Clement, who has been the most productive of the trio thus far.

Justin Davis, Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Davis appears to have the inside track on Aaron Green for a spot on the roster after another solid performance last week against the Chargers. With Todd Gurley not expected to play and Malcolm Brown perhaps limited as the “starter,” Davis could be in line for an expanded role. He has excelled as a runner and receiver, just needing to hold onto the ball to endear himself to the coaching staff (and DFS owners).

Taquan Mizzell, Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

An undrafted free agent, Mizzell has really been coming on this preseason, rushing for 103 yards over tree games and catching nine passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. This is his last chance to show he belongs on the 53, and there’s every reason to think the coaches will give him the ball plenty.

BEST OF THE REST: Wayne Gallman, Giants at Patriots; Elijah McGuire, Jets vs. Eagles; D.J. Foster, Patriots v. Giants; Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receiver

Brandon Reilly, Bills vs. Lions

Reilly has been the Bills’ top receiver through three games, leading in receptions (nine) and yards (112). The undrafted free agent can all be secure a roster spot with one more big performance against the Lions. If quarterback Nathan Peterman is up to challenge of starting, Reilly would be the main benefactor.

Travis Rudolph, Giants at Patriots

Another undrafted free agent wide receiver in New York (Manhattan edition) that has made a big impact is Rudolph, who also leads his team in receptions (six) and yards (111). With Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall out again this week, Rudolph has a chance to match or exceed his three-catch, 81-yard effort last week against the Jets.

ArDarius Stewart, Jets vs. Eagles

Completing the tour of Empire State receivers, Stewart was the star of last week’s second-half rally against the Giants with five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Stewart shared the team lead by appearing on 40 offensive snaps in that game. The rookie from Alabama has seen that snap count increase from game to game, and with the receiving corps unsettled, he should be a major factor in this one.

Jace Billingsley, Lions at Bills

Another unheralded receiver to lead his team in catches (eight) and yards (104) after three games, the undrafted Billingsley looks to secure the fifth receiver spot on the Lions. Billingsley has done most of his damage the past two weeks even with the starting receivers playing significant minutes. Now Billingsley figures to see a bump in snaps with the starters out.

BEST OF THE REST: Shane Wynn, Jaguars at Falcons; Bryce Treggs, Eagles at Jets; John Ross, Bengals at Colts; Damiere Byrd, Carolina Panthers vs. Steelers; Austin Carr, Patriots vs. Giants; Jordan Taylor, Broncos vs. Cardinals

Tight End

Billy Brown, Eagles at Jets

There’s been considerable chatter this week among Eagles writers that the team might keep four tight ends, meaning Brown has a legit shot of making the roster with a strong showing tonight. It would also suggest that Brown will be a focal point of the passing game. Could be a perfect storm at the weakest position in your lineup.

Alan Cross, Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Bucs are another team contemplating keeping a fourth tight end. Cross has been solid, if not spectacular, over the first three weeks of the preseason, but should get all sorts of opportunities to make his final case with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard not expected to play.

Garrett Celek, 49ers vs. Chargers

We whiffed on George Kittle last week, although he was badly overthrown on one play that could have netted about 20 yards. It happens. Kittle might not see much of the field in this one, as his roster spot is pretty safe. But Celek is back in the mix after the Vance McDonald trade, and it wouldn’t surprise to see a few extra targets head his way.