Tanner Gentry possibly cracking Bears’ lineup, fantasy value still unproven

Chicago Bears receiver Tanner Gentry appears to have locked up a roster spot with the team, according to WGN’s Adam Hoge. Gentry has four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Fantasy impact: Gentry was a free agent addition to the team’s preseason roster. With teammate Cameron Meredith out for the season after tearing his ACL, Gentry has been able carve a spot out for himself.

Keep in mind that Kevin White, Kendall Wright, and running back Jordan Howard would all get more touches than Gentry in the Bears’ passing game. Gentry will likely have to prove himself over time. Fantasy owners would best be advised to keep track of Gentry on the waiver wire as the season progresses.

A game plan built around the team’s leading running back likely means a conservative passing approach. Combine that with Gentry’s lack of a resume, and it’s best to take a wait and see approach here.