Le’Veon Bell’s holdout will end soon, but he’s finishing it with rap battles on Twitter

Le’Veon Bell is going to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers soon, and he’s not going to get the blockbuster contract he’s angling for. He can’t negotiate again until the 2018 offseason.

Bell has hinted on Twitter that Friday will be the day he returns to the team — one day after the team finishes up its preseason slate with a game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

But as long as Bell is on the outside looking in, he’s making sure everyone knows exactly what he believes he’s worth.

In a rap posted on Twitter, Bell responded to several of his teammates — including Antonio Brown and Bud Dupree — who have taken subtle jabs at the running back for his holdout:

The highlight of the freestyle is Bell’s line, “Are you aware, Bud, why I’m not at practice? Imma need 17 because 26 is savage.”

Bell has said he wants to be paid like the Steelers’ No. 1 running back and No. 2 wide receiver. He reportedly turned down a contract in July that would’ve paid him an average of $12 million per year, and according to this rap, he’s hoping for a number closer to $17 million.

After seeing the freestyle, Dupree responded on Brown’s Snapchat:

Bud Dupree responds to Le'Veon Bell pic.twitter.com/XjrKEwVNAC — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 31, 2017

If it looks like Bell is driving a wedge between himself and his teammates, they insist on Twitter that it’s all in fun:

If Bell doesn’t return in time for the regular season, he’ll forfeit large amounts of his salary for the 2017 season. And no matter how much he believes he’s worth record-breaking amounts, Bell is going to receive $12.12 million under the franchise tag.

So he’ll show up soon, and things will get back to normal with Bell grinding for the best season he can have for the Steelers.

He celebrated the signing of Joe Haden, congratulated Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert on his extension, and has shut down critical tweets from fans. He also retweeted Rams running back Todd Gurley who said Bell should be getting $20 million per year.

Bell’s contract situation will be a major storyline next spring, but for now, Thursday is likely the last day it will be discussed much publicly. So Bell is ending the holdout with attitude.