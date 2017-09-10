Aaron Rodgers proves once again that no one is better at free plays

Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. But one of his greatest skills is identifying free play opportunities and taking advantage of them.

In the third quarter of the Packers’ season opener against the Seahawks, Seattle was in the middle of a defensive substitution when Rodgers saw his chance, and he took it. While linebacker Terence Garvin is still trotting off the field, Rodgers calls for the snap and launches a 32-yard pass to Jordy Nelson in the end zone.

Rodgers knows the refs should throw a flag because there were 12 Seahawks on the field when he takes the snap. So even though Seattle is trying to double-cover Nelson, it won’t matter. It’s a no-risk play, because the Packers can decline the penalty if the play works, and accept it and get a do-over if it doesn’t.

This isn’t new for Rodgers and the Packers offense. Last season, Rodgers was able to catch opposing defenses with too many men on the field seven times. Green Bay has even challenged plays when the officials didn’t catch the 12 men on the field for their opponents, and they’ve won those challenges.

The Packers run an up-tempo offense, which makes it tough for defenses to make substitutions in time. But if you’re going up against Rodgers and you’re subbing out, you’d better hustle, or he’ll take advantage.