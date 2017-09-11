Allen Robinson out for season with torn ACL

The Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt a crippling blow on Sunday, as the team announced that wide receiver Allen Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Robinson sustained a non-contact injury on his first reception of the game, a 17-yard sideline pass from Blake Bortles in the first quarter. Robinson was limping badly after the play and struggled to make it to the sideline before collapsing to the ground. He was able to get back up and walk slowly to the locker room. The ACL tear was confirmed later in the evening by the Jaguars.

Robinson, who was in a contract year, was looking to rebound after a subpar 2016 in which his receptions (48), yards (548) and touchdowns (two) dropped significantly after a career-year in 2015, when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

What happens to the Jaguars’ offense without Robinson: Marquis Lee and Allen Hurns, who each led the Jaguars in targets with four in the 29-7 victory over the Houston Texans, will now occupy the top two spots on the depth chart. But the true benefactor figures to be rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 100 yards on 26 carries in his regular season debut, adding three receptions for 24 yards. His fantasy stock was already on the rise, and he now becomes an elite RB option as the Jags will lean on the rookie even more going forward.