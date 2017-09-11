Vontaze Burfict spent Sunday sharing Steelers’ dirty plays on Twitter

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is spending the first three games of the NFL season serving a suspension for a hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during the second week of the preseason.

That gave him plenty of time to tweet on Sunday — which he did. Burfict retweeted this tweet that shows Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier getting to a sliding DeShone Kizer late, hitting him in his abdomen:

Let's post it again since Steelers fan deleted ... I'm sure Steelers fans are defending Ryan Shazier for this cheap shot pic.twitter.com/Jx72TfkqKI — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 10, 2017

Burfict also quote-tweeted a GIF of Ben Roethlisberger going after the leg of the Browns’ Emmanuel Ogbah after he shoved the quarterback:

SB Nation’s Bengals site, Cincy Jungle, wants to know:

Will the NFL take notice? Or, will they continue to let the Steelers get a pass?

Burfict has a long history of being a reckless player and was initially going to be suspended five games for the hit. Upon appeal, it was reduced to three. So his tweeting days won’t be as extensive as first expected.

Is it a big deal that Burfict was sharing the plays on Twitter while his team was playing? It’s not the best look, but it’s also funny that of all NFL players, he’s the person calling out the Steelers for something he’s been fined and suspended for time and again.

Despite his reputation, Burfict has been good enough on the field that the Bengals gave him an extension this offseason through the 2020 season. That might also be why he had the confidence to let the tweets fly on Sunday afternoon, as the Bengals got shut out against the Ravens.