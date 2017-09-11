Deshaun Watson is expected to start for the Texans in Week 2

The Houston Texans are expected to stick with rookie Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The only reservation the team has in naming him the starter, is that Watson was seen limping with an ankle injury.

During halftime of the Texans' 29-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Bill O'Brien decided to bench quarterback Tom Savage and bring in Watson.

Why does this matter? Savage only threw for 62 yards and was sacked six times. He never looked comfortable, and failed to recognize when he shouldn’t be getting out of the pocket. O'Brien wanted to kickstart the offense and decided to thrust Watson into the starting lineup.

The Texans traded up in this year's draft to select the prolific passer out of Clemson. Watson has a dual-threat skills set, and he showcased a glimpse of his talents during Houston's loss. He only completed 52 percent of his passes, but the offense was livelier and didn’t stall out quite as badly with Watson leading the huddle.

Watson capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the third quarter. That touchdown pass cut sliced the Jaguars lead to 19-7, but the Texans’ defense couldn't stop Leonard Fournette and the rest of Jacksonville's offense. Watson finished with 102 passing yards to go along with a touchdown, an interception, and a pair of rushes for 16 yards.

What’s next? There's no need for O'Brien to thrust Savage back into the starting lineup in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals if Watson is healthy. Houston drafted Watson to be its future franchise quarterback. Well, based off of everything that happened Sunday, it looks like the future is now.