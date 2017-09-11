T.J. Watt paid homage to Backpack Kid after a sack against the Browns

T.J. Watt had a great debut with the Steelers, posting numbers that even his brother J.J. has never even had in a game — two sacks and an interception.

After one of his sacks, the younger Watt proved that he, too, has sauce by doing the Backpack Kid dance after the play.

You’re likely asking yourself who is Backpack Kid, and what is his dance.

Backpack Kid is Russell Horning, a 15-year-old who built a following for his good dancing and still facial expressions — while wearing a backpack.

Here’s an example, for reference:

A post shared by Backpack Kid (@i_got_barzz) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Backpack Kid has over 900,000 followers on Instagram, so he’s kind of a big deal. But so is T.J. Watt.

Watt’s game hadn’t been seen in Pittsburgh for quite some time. The last time the Steelers had a player post two sacks and a pick was in 2010 when LaMarr Woodley did it.

J.J. is undoubtedly still the most popular Watt, but T.J. showed on Sunday he’s capable of playing up to his brother’s standard.