Randy Moss’ best moments of his career, as chosen by you

Randy Moss is being inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime of their game against the Saints on Monday Night Football. Moss finished his career as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but had some of his best years in Minnesota as a young phenom.

In his career, Moss finished with 982 receptions, 15,292 yards, and 156 touchdowns. Moss is No. 15 all-time in receptions, third in receiving yards, and second in receiving touchdowns. There’s no question that an argument can be made for Moss as one of the best receivers to ever step on a field.

Stefon Diggs is going to pay tribute to Moss with cleats that show Moss mooning the Green Bay crowd, one of the more iconic moments of his career.

But there were plenty of other moments in Moss’ career that stick out. So we asked you all what your favorite moments were.

The iconic 2005 Wild Card Game mooning at Lambeau

After Randy Moss buried the Packers in the 2005 NFC Wild Card game, he pretended to moon the Lambeau Field crowd as the Vikings ran away with a 31-17 win.

At the time, Buck called it a “disgusting act” by Moss, but the two have since made peace, and now we can remember it as an iconic moment in Moss’ legendary career.

It’s also the highlight that comes to mind for many of you.

“Straight cash, homie.”

One of the greatest quotes ever spoken in professional sports. In 2005, Moss was asked about his fine for the fake moon in Green Bay. It was $10,000, and when asked about paying it, Moss uttered the famous words, via KARE-TV.

Reporter: "Write the check yet, Randy?" Moss: "When you're rich you don't write checks." Reporter: "If you don't write checks, how do you pay these guys?" Moss: "Straight cash, homey." Reporter: "Randy, are you upset about the fine?" Moss: "No, cause it ain't [expletive]. Ain't nothing but 10 grand. What's 10 grand to me? Ain't [expletive] Next time I might shake my [expletive]."

Straight cash, homie. — Cole (@CCTheComboMan) September 11, 2017

Or this

Can’t forget about these Moss moments.

Moss provided plenty, and these were the ones that stuck to everyone.

When he scored 23 TD's with Tom and the Pats in '07 — Fancy // Bear (@TheeFancyBear) September 11, 2017

Post game interview with the afro “I don’t care what they put in the paper, as long as they put that Dub-ya in there” https://t.co/QV6MNiytcH — Dolemite (@JohnDaDon_) September 11, 2017

*getting up from bench*



Moss: "Brett Favre? I gotta see this. This is Brett Favre!" https://t.co/DySWn3iX9H — Robby Cowles (@RoBByCowles) September 11, 2017

Dallas game '98 or the Moon over Lambeau #Vikings https://t.co/zTbigtLicd — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) September 11, 2017

Not my favorite moment but most memorable: When he torched the Packers on Monday night in Lambeau in the rain. Was like dad playing vs. kids https://t.co/TCdMFWF2Ro — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 11, 2017

the cunningham era has always been cool to me. two electric players from two different eras coming together to make magic. pic.twitter.com/JveV1V1ysI — bob. (@ItsMeBeeOhBee) September 11, 2017

The day he left specific teams

It’s hard to blame y’all for these.

When he left the raiders https://t.co/DbSEcz5gX2 — Raiders 1-0 (@Kazadi91) September 11, 2017

The day he left Minnesota, so my Packers didn't have to play against him twice a year. — Ryan (@TheMechaMessiah) September 11, 2017

It could even go back to his college days

Our friends at SB Nation College Football reminded us of Moss’ days with Marshall, when Chad Pennington found him with this sweet score in the 1997 Motor City Bowl.

There’s been many moments of Randy Moss’ career that stick out, but which was your favorite? Let us know in the comments.