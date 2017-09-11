Adrian Peterson gave Sean Payton a death stare. Here’s why he did it.

Adrian Peterson is trying to fit into a new offense with the New Orleans Saints, but he’s hardly being used so far. At halftime, the future Hall of Fame running back had just four attempts for 14 yards.

Peterson is used to being a bell cow back who averaged nearly 20 carries per game during his 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. So he probably isn’t too happy that he’s had to spend most of his first game with New Orleans watching his former team from the sideline.

At the beginning of the second half, ESPN showed Peterson barking something at Saints coach Sean Payton, followed by one hell of a death stare.

Peterson got a 2-yard rush on the first play of the second half, but the drive ended after back-to-back unsuccessful passing plays.

The Saints also have Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to split carries too, so it might be a long season for Peterson if the former Vikings running back isn’t happy with a light load.

After the game, Peterson insisted that he and Payton weren’t at odds:

Adrian Peterson says no conflict, no issue with #Saints coach Sean Payton. "I could've said I love you!" — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2017

Let's be clear...I said we need to run the ball up their Donkey. Nothing more. I'm passionate but respect my coach at the same time — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 12, 2017

Peterson still ended the game as the Saints’ leading rusher, with just six carries for 18 yards in the 29-19 loss.