Nope, that’s not Vance Joseph, ESPN

Vance Joseph has bounced around the NFL over the last decade, but Monday is his debut as a head coach with the Denver Broncos.

The only problem is that ESPN apparently hasn’t quite figured out what he looks like. Just before kickoff of the Broncos’ opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the network mistakenly labeled another man on the Denver sideline as Joseph.

Oops.

I’m not exactly sure who that first person is, but it’s definitely not Joseph. But props to the ESPN producer who figured that out quickly enough to bail on the graphic just as quickly as it appeared.

It’s Week 1 for everybody, not just the coaches and players.