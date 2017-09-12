Randy Moss ate hot tamales and drank a Diet Coke before his first NFL game

Behind legendary players are legendary stories. So when Cris Carter told the story of Randy Moss’ meal before his first NFL game in 1998, it probably shouldn’t have been all that surprising.

It was a box of hot tamales and a Diet Coke:

.@criscarter80: His first NFL game, @RandyMoss had a pregame meal of Hot Tamales & a Diet Coke. He still shredded the Bucs.Baddest dude ever pic.twitter.com/2kOqvFcArO — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 12, 2017

Carter said that Moss was late to the stadium and missed the team meal. Instead, he was playing video games and eating the hot tamales.

In that game, Moss was targeted five times, catching four of those passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

“I went to Denny Green and the team chef we had and said listen, ‘We need a portal for that. We need hot tamales, and a Diet Coke for some people because it works.’”

Whether or not Moss kept eating those hot tamales and washing them down with a Diet Coke isn’t known. But what we do know is that whatever Moss consumed, it worked. He ended up as one of the best players to ever play the game, and was inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor.

Next up, Canton.