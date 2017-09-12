ESPN’s ‘The Fantasy Show’ has a unique approach to talking about players’ injuries

ESPN’s The Fantasy Show with host Matthew Berry stands out for one reason: It has a really unusual approach to injury updates.

David Johnson’s dislocated wrist has a big impact on fantasy players. He had to have surgery, and his recovery will keep him sidelined for two-to-three months. On an injury segment called “Show Me Where it Hurts” on Tuesday’s show, they had a little help explaining the injury.

The way they're doing injury reports on the fantasy show has me in TEARS pic.twitter.com/xDGZ0GKFRz — Hayes Permar (@DHPIV) September 12, 2017

But not every injury impacts a player’s bones, and skeleton guy isn’t alone. He has a friend.

Yes, muscle guy looks like the stuff of nightmares. But he was certainly helpful in illustrating just what Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with as far as his ankle injury.

Danny Woodhead’s hamstring injury, well, they couldn’t even really show that demonstration on television.

STOP.

The cameraman wouldn't even show this. I legit think the producer said 'No. Change the shot.' pic.twitter.com/1SwITiiga6 — Hayes Permar (@DHPIV) September 12, 2017

It’s an entertaining show, and we only want our fantasy news delivered with the help of guys in skeleton suits from now on.