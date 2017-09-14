Takk McKinley is the Falcons rookie with an inspiring story and a hilarious social media presence

Takkarist McKinley, or Takk for short, was drafted 26th overall by the Atlanta Falcons and he’s one of the NFL’s budding stars. Here are a few reasons why you should keep an eye on him this season.

NFL draft speech

Takk McKinley made a promise to his grandmother that he'd go to the NFL. He walked on stage with a framed photo of her. pic.twitter.com/kEgeWxMUXc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2017

Takk had an epic moment at the NFL draft, carrying a photograph of his grandmother on stage with him to shake hands with Roger Goodell. While on stage, he emotionally described the promise he made to his grandmother on her deathbed:

I told her before she passed away I was going to win my dream. I was going to go D1; I was going to get out of Richmond. I was going to get out of Oakland. I was going to go to the NFL. I made that promise to her, man. Thirty seconds later she passed away. And this is why I do it for her.

After he let a few curses slip, he simply told reporters, “Fine me later.”

New #Falcons LB Takk McKinley famously said on stage “fine me later” after cursing post-pick. No worries. Source said he won’t be fined — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2017

Takk’s grandma

Takk was raised by his grandma in Richmond, CA. According to the LA Times,

McKinley had every reason to fail. His father was never a presence in his life and his mother abandoned him when he was 5, reappearing briefly when he was 17 only to vanish again. That left Collins [his grandmother], an aunt and a cousin to nurture McKinley through childhood and adolescence.

Takk and his grandmother had a close relationship, which is probably why he wanted her to be part of his draft night, even if just in spirit:

UCLA

Takk is a big guy, measuring 6’2, 250 pounds. During his senior season at UCLA, he recorded 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and six pass breakups. He received first-team All-Pac-12 honors for his excellent senior season. Despite a shoulder injury, he jumped to the top of draft boards heading into 2017.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn figures that Takk will be a huge addition to the Falcons’ nickel package. Having a consistent pass rusher on the edge will come in handy when the Falcons play teams with huge pass games like the Packers.

A+ dancer

If you aren’t rooting for this guy yet, maybe his amazing dance moves will change your mind:

Ramen noodles

Takk loves ramen. Just look at him here clutching a 12-pack to his chest. He tweeted about ramen so much so that Maruchan congratulated him after he was drafted.

Oh man...I'm totally in on drafting @Takk McKinley.



Going all out for the Ramen endorsement. pic.twitter.com/JCzjEIPv5a — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) February 23, 2017

Congrats on building on the promises you made to your Grandma! Now

grab a bowl of @Maruchan_Inc ramen and get to the quarterback! — Maruchan (@Maruchan_Inc) April 28, 2017

Codeine

Takk has a French bulldog named Codeine. His friends told him that he should name the pooch after a character from his favorite show, SpongeBob SquarePants, but Takk said he woke up one day and decided that he liked the name Codeine:

Takk McKinley has come a long way from where he started, and he’s making a name for himself in the NFL. Watch Takk this season.