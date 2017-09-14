Color Rush uniforms are back, beginning Thursday with the Bengals and Texans

Thursday night has a reputation for providing poor football games, or “absolute poopfests,” in the words of Richard Sherman. But they do provide one thing unique: Color Rush uniforms.

On Thursday Night Football, each team wears specialty uniforms with jerseys and pants of the same color. Last year, all 32 teams’ uniforms were revealed at the beginning of the season — even if not every team wore them.

In 2017, teams are revealing the uniforms on their own and that means we haven’t seen all of them. We do know what the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals will be wearing for a Week 2 matchup that is the season debut for Color Rush uniforms.

Ready for #Texans Color Rush this Thursday?



— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 12, 2017

In the offseason, Washington proposed a bylaw that would give teams the choice to opt out of wearing the uniforms. The team’s entire reason for the proposition was explained in two words:

But Washington withdrew the submission before it could reach a vote and that means Color Rush is here to stay.

While the Bengals’ all-white uniforms and the Texans’ all-navy blue are low on the garish scale, there will be more outrageous uniforms in the remainder of the 2017 season.

Jacksonville has donned a terrible mustard color in each of the last two seasons that even Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles thinks are “ugly as hell.” The Buccaneers and Rams once met in a ketchup vs. mustard battle.

And then there’s the all-purple uniforms of the Vikings:

Last night's Color Rush jerseys were definitely something: pic.twitter.com/oJWDKHaRRc — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 2, 2016

No matter your opinion of Color Rush uniforms, they’re back for at least another season, and as long as color blind fans are able to tell the team apart, it’s at least a reason to tune in for something different on Thursdays.