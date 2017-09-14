The Texans and Bengals played a snoozer of a game Thursday night, but it ended with a literal bang.

The Bengals tried to keep the football alive as a last ditch effort to win the game and score their first touchdown of the season. After a few passes around the field, the ball made its way back to Andy Dalton, who floated it to center Russell Bodine, who was decked by J.J. Watt.

The strength of Watt is incredible. He took Bodine — a large 6’3, 308-pound human being — off of his feet and to the ground. That could have caused a tremor.

To Bodine’s credit, it was a good catch for an offensive lineman. If he was a wide receiver (shoot, besides that) he would have good reason to be upset over how his quarterback set him up.

The Bengals had been doing anything they could all night to stop Watt, and it was fitting that he was able to put the final stamp on the game.