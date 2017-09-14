Pacman Jones has Chris Henry’s No. 15 on the back of his helmet as tribute

Adam Jones and former Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry were teammates going back to their college careers at West Virginia.

On Thursday Night Football, viewers noticed that Jones was wearing the No. 15 on the back of his helmet. The number was Henry’s, and it’s Jones’ way of paying tribute to his former teammate, who died in 2009 after falling from a moving truck driven by his fiancee in a domestic dispute.

Henry played five NFL seasons after being drafted in 2005. In 55 games, Henry recorded 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“It's a very difficult thing with his loss and a young life and one that won't ever get to reach its full potential,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said after Henry’s death.

Henry had a number of arrests and suspensions throughout his NFL career, but as the tragedy happened, many around him felt he was turning the corner.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but I don't see how Chris was supposed to go already, especially when he was on the right path,” Chad Johnson said back in 2009. “Other than that, he's going to be missed.”