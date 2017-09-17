Rob Gronkowski made a nice catch to get to 69 career receiving touchdowns

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has already compiled Hall of Fame-worthy stats during his nice NFL career, but added one more nice accomplishment in Week 2 when he hauled in a nice, 53-yard pass from Tom Brady against the New Orleans Saints.

The catch was Gronkowski’s 69th receiving touchdown of his career.

Nice.

If this sounds familiar, it may be because Gronkowski reached 69 career touchdowns during the 2016 season thanks to a rushing touchdown he scored back in 2011. It was also a nice accomplishment worth celebrating. Even his mom was fired up.

Gronk said his mom was so proud of him for scoring his 69th career touchdown. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/0SXQa2aAtq — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) October 30, 2016

But once he hit 69 receiving touchdowns, it was time to dial up another commemoration.

A week later, it was time to celebrate again.

Gronkowski caught one more to move to 70 career touchdowns with a catch against the Houston Texans. One of those 70 receiving touchdowns came from Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014, though, so the touchdown grab Sunday was his 69th from Tom Brady. It, too, was nice.

Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez — at 112 and 111 career touchdowns, respectively — are the only two tight ends with more career receiving touchdowns than Gronkowski. A 70th touchdown tied Gronkowski with Gary Collins and Andre Johnson for 40th all-time in touchdown receptions among all players.

Nice.