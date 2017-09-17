Eagles' Dexter McDougle took a pee break on the sideline against the Chiefs

Folks, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Dexter McDougle was on the Eagles’ sideline taking a bathroom break midway through the second quarter. Appropriate that it just happened to be next to the Gatorade stand:

Imagine if that play was more vicious, and the play really spilled over into the sideline. We could have had ourselves quite the mess.

There’s no telling what McDougle is emptying the tank into, but I’d wager it could be that cooler that’s in front of him. Those Gatorade cups aren’t big enough to contain a full leak.

Shoutout to the Eagles’ staff members holding up the curtains.