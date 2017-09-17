 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Here’s the only memorable Andy Dalton highlight of the season

These moves should make Bengals fans feel better.

By James Dator
/ new

It’s been a rough season for Andy Dalton and Bengals fans, but it’s okay! The team posted this slick video during the games on Sunday that proves that Dalton still has the moves to succeed in the NFL.

It’s not always about touchdowns and winning. Sometimes it’s important to just be able to follow directions. Dalton proved he’s a team player in this clip by showing his skills and shaking his tail feather, chirping with his hands and flapping his wings.

Sure it’s cold comfort to Bengals fans watching as their quarterback implodes and a promising season is quickly getting away from them — but one day these chicken dance skill will cause Dalton to soar again.

Fans are receiving this video well.