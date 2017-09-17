DeVante Parker made an amazing catch to save Jay Cutler from an interception

DeVante Parker made a catch on Sunday that was great for a couple of reasons.

He saved Jay Cutler from throwing an interception. It was just a badass grab over Casey Hayward.

The focus, concentration, and reach that it takes to be able to pull that off is phenomenal. It literally put Hayward on the ground, as Parker was stopped just short of the end zone.

In fact, let’s get a still of that real quick.

Parker’s gotta put that in a frame over the fireplace in his house. He might also want to see what copies the photographer behind him has of that.

It was a masterpiece of a catch by Parker, but the Dolphins are still down 17-13 after not being able to capitalize on the play.

He did his part, though.