Sunday was Marshawn Lynch’s first home game as an Oakland Raider. He ended up with 12 rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown — and as SB Nation’s Harry Lyles points out, he did all the things that made us fall in love with “Beast Mode” during his time in Seattle.

Including this moment from Sunday’s game, where Lynch took a minute to get hype early in the fourth quarter while the Raiders enjoyed a comfortable lead.

I mean, just look at him.

Here’s a view from the stands of the Oakland native getting hype in front of his hometown crowd.

Marshawn Lynch ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ciQ1IZt0Nz — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 17, 2017

Lynch was dancing to Keek da Sneak’s “Super Hyphy” and “Oakland,” featuring Vell and DJ Mustard. Fitting, for his home debut.

We’ve missed you Marshawn, and I know the folks in Oakland think the same thing.