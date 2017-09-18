The 6 best moments from the NFL’s Week 2 action

NFL Sunday’s Week 2 gave us plenty of things to enjoy, while giving us better football than we saw in Week 1.

The Broncos surprised everybody by stepping all over the Cowboys in a 42-17 win in Denver. Jacoby Brissett nearly got a win for the Colts, but the game went to overtime, and the Cardinals avoided an 0-2 start. Marshawn Lynch made his Oakland debut with the Raiders, and the Chiefs still looked mighty impressive.

Whether it was a good celebration, spectacular play, a good coaching move or quote, Sunday was filled with great moments. These are the best for Week 2.

The best celebration: Martavis Bryant and the Steelers shooting dice

After the NFL loosened its celebration rules during the offseason, there was an unfortunate shortage of group celebrations in Week 1.

Thankfully, the Steelers and Martavis Bryant gave us our first good one, by pretending to shoot dice in the end zone.

That was Bryant’s first touchdown since 2015, and he appropriately celebrated it by taking the celebration rules as far as he could.

Runners up: Kareem Hunt, who celebrated by pretending to sleep in the end zone. And Falcons running back Devonta Freeman shooting baskets into an O-lineman’s arms was pretty dope.

The best offensive play: DeVante Parker’s rude catch

Parker did so much here. The play was phenomenal, but it was also what Parker helped avoid. This could have easily been a Jay Cutler interception. Instead, Parker made Hayward look silly.

After catching the ball, Hayward fell to the ground as Parker nearly made his way into the end zone. The Dolphins only three points out of the play, despite being inside the 5-yard line.

However, those three points were the difference in a 19-17 win for the Dolphins.

Runner up: A tie between Travis Kelce’s flying score, and Todd Gurley’s hurdle towards the end zone.

The best defensive play: Aqib Talib’s pick-six

The Broncos’ defense just stomped on the Cowboys’ offense on Sunday. The Broncos’ 42-17 win was fueled by their defensive efforts, but the best play was Talib’s pick-six that went for 102 yards.

You may not have noticed, but Talib is kinda good at this type of thing:

All-time pick 6 leaders:



R. Woodson - 12

D. Sharper - 11

C. Woodson - 11

*A. Talib - 10*

D. Sanders - 9

A. Williams - 9

K. Houston - 9 — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) September 18, 2017

The Broncos’ defensive effort is exactly the type they’re going to need if they want to get back to their Super Bowl contending ways. So far this season, they’re looking good.

Runner up: Chris Jones’ timely interception.

The best moment: Marshawn Lynch dancing like nobody was watching

Even if your team is a rival of the Raiders, you have to enjoy what you’re seeing out of Oakland and Beast Mode. One of the more fun players in the league is back in his hometown, and he’s doing what he wants in everything around him.

When the Raiders were up 35-13, Lynch danced like nobody was watching, as the Oakland crowd cheered him on while he danced to Keek da Sneak’s “Super Hyphy” and “Oakland,” featuring Vell and DJ Mustard.

Marshawn Lynch ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ciQ1IZt0Nz — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 17, 2017

We expected this out of Lynch, especially after his first press conference with the team, when he said, “Every home game that I get to come to this motherfucker, I'm probably going to be riding with this whole town.”

Runner up: Marcus Peters jokingly trying to take Doug Pederson’s play sheet.

The best coaching: Sean Payton squeezes every drop from a Saints drive

The Saints kicked a field goal after being faced with a fourth-and-8 on the Patriots’ 16-yard line on Sunday. The kick was good, but the Patriots were called for an offsides. So Sean Payton accepted the penalty, giving them a fourth-and-3 on the Pats’ 11.

Payton then sent his offense out on the field, but only to try to draw New England offsides. It didn’t work, but it almost did.

In the end, the Saints took a delay of game, putting themselves in the same scenario as a play before. They still made the kick, and all was fine. While they weren’t able to draw the Patriots offside, it was still good execution by Payton, getting every possible effort from his team in the drive.

Runner up: Adam Gase and the Dolphins successfully freezing kicker Younghoe Koo to win the game.

The best quote: Mike Zimmer’s assessment of Sam Bradford

Sam Bradford was inactive for the Vikings’ game against the Steelers on Sunday. They were stuck with Case Keenum, who threw for just 167 yards in a 26-9 loss.

When asked about Bradford after the game, Zimmer said he was “fine” while offering a wide range of dates for him to return:

"Sam is fine. He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he's fine." -Mike Zimmer on Bradford's status — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 17, 2017

Your starting quarterback possibly coming back next week sounds like he’s fine, but when he could “play six weeks from now” he doesn’t sound fine.

This (probably) isn’t fine.

Runner up: Philip Rivers is used to having a ton of opposing fans in his house.

NFL celebrations are fun again. FINALLY.