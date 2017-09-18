Paul Richardson scored the Seahawks’ game-winning TD after fracturing his finger

Paul Richardson scored the game-winning touchdown for the Seahawks against the 49ers on Sunday — but the touchdown isn’t the most impressive part. It was what Richardson went through prior to making the play.

Richardson suffered a compound fracture of his right ring finger on Seattle’s opening drive of the game. His teammate Doug Baldwin told ESPN the graphic specifics.

“I don't know if I'm allowed to tell you guys this but he dislocated his finger,” Baldwin said. “It came out of his skin and he's sitting there bleeding, his bone is out of the skin. He goes into the locker room, sews it up and tapes it up, comes back out and scores the game-winning touchdown.”

Of the injury itself, Richardson simply told ESPN, “It hurt a lot.”

The play itself wasn’t exactly easy, but knowing what Richardson went through moments earlier makes it even more impressive.

“He went back in and caught the game-winning touchdown pass with it,” coach Pete Carroll told ESPN. “Good stuff.”

Richardson’s injury happened on Seattle’s opening drive after going for a low throw from Russell Wilson. After the game, Wilson also commended Richardson’s effort to see the game through.

“That shows his toughness,” Wilson said. “To be a receiver and have your fingers sewed up and to battle and to come back in, that shows his courage.”

SB Nation’s Stephen White chose Richardson as the Seahawks’ breakout player this season. If Richardson’s going to continue to put forth an effort like he did Sunday, that pick looks pretty good.