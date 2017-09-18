Lions K Matt Prater made 1 of the most dramatic field goals you’ll ever see

Matt Prater attempted a 56-yard field goal Monday night and it would’ve missed if the Detroit Lions kicker came up even a fraction of an inch shorter. Instead, he got a deflection off the middle of the upright that bounced to the left and just barely through.

It was basically the football equivalent of a basketball circling the rim five times before finally falling through.

For Prater, it was a 12th consecutive successful field goal from 50 yards or longer, but ultimately in the grand scheme, the stakes weren’t too high. It was a kick at the end of the first half of a Week 2 game to extend a lead for the Lions.

Imagine if a game-winning field goal attempt ricocheted up in the air like that and everyone was holding their breath to see which side it would land on. I know what I’ll be rooting for at the end of every game from now on.