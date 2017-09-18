Giants are getting the thumbs down treatment from their fans against the Lions

The Giants are having a bad time in the 2017 season. After losing to the Cowboys 19-3 in Week 1, they tried to bounce back at home versus the Lions.

They got Odell Beckham Jr. back. Still, it did not go well. The Lions got the lead early and never looked back.

Some of the fans at MetLife Stadium showed their displeasure with a few thumbs down. Fans even booed the team as the first half ended and throughout the gamw. Something tells us this isn’t an ironic thumbs down like the ones the Yankees have adopted as a celebration. No, these just seem like regular old thumbs down.

There’s still hope yet, Giants fans. There are still 14 games left in the season.