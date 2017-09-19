With Week 2 in the books, we’re starting to figure out where NFL teams really stand this season, though it’s still a bit early to be making grand, sweeping judgments. That said, the Atlanta Falcons have certainly staked their claim as one of the best teams in football. They landed at No. 1 in nearly every rankings after a solid win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots had no problem rebounding from that Week 1 loss, dismantling the Saints to avoid slipping out of the top 10. The Denver Broncos catapulted to the top 10 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 42-17.

Speaking of the Cowboys, Yahoo Sports' power rankings listed the Cowboys at No. 8, and the Broncos were at No. 7. Also, the Carolina Panthers jump up to No. 10 after knocking off the Buffalo Bills, 9-3.

CBS Sports' power rankings has the Atlanta Falcons as the top team, and Kansas City is at No. 3. However, Washington moved up six spots after beating the Rams, 27-20. Washington currently sits at 19. Dallas, on the other hand, slipped six spots and is listed at No. 12.

ESPN.com's power rankings are similar to the other ones. But the Baltimore Ravens are in the top 10 after beating the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Baltimore is currently 2-0 and is atop of the AFC North.

Lastly, the Chiefs are the top team in NFL.com's power rankings, but the Detroit Lions are in the top 10. Detroit defeated the New York Giants, 24-10, on Monday night. The Lions are currently 2-0, and they are making noise so far this season.

And finally, the race for the No. 1-overall draft pick is wide open, with the Jets, Colts, 49ers, and Browns bringing up the rear in multiple rankings.

SB Nation also released a Hope Rankings for Week 3, and the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top, and the Broncos are listed at No. 2.

NFL power rankings Week 3 Yahoo! ESPN NFL.com CBS Yahoo! ESPN NFL.com CBS Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots Oakland Raiders Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Denver Broncos Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Carolina Panthers Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins Washington Minnesota Vikings Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers Miami Dolphins Washington Tennessee Titans Washington New York Giants Arizona Cardinals Washington Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants New York Giants New Orleans Saints Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Houston Texans Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Cincinnati Bengals Chicago Bears Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers New York Jets New York Jets New York Jets New York Jets

NFL celebrations are fun again. FINALLY.