NFL power rankings 2017: Tracking where teams are entering Week 3

A look at how various media outlets rank the teams entering Week 3.

By Jon Benne and Kaleel.Weatherly
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

With Week 2 in the books, we’re starting to figure out where NFL teams really stand this season, though it’s still a bit early to be making grand, sweeping judgments. That said, the Atlanta Falcons have certainly staked their claim as one of the best teams in football. They landed at No. 1 in nearly every rankings after a solid win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots had no problem rebounding from that Week 1 loss, dismantling the Saints to avoid slipping out of the top 10. The Denver Broncos catapulted to the top 10 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 42-17.

Speaking of the Cowboys, Yahoo Sports' power rankings listed the Cowboys at No. 8, and the Broncos were at No. 7. Also, the Carolina Panthers jump up to No. 10 after knocking off the Buffalo Bills, 9-3.

CBS Sports' power rankings has the Atlanta Falcons as the top team, and Kansas City is at No. 3. However, Washington moved up six spots after beating the Rams, 27-20. Washington currently sits at 19. Dallas, on the other hand, slipped six spots and is listed at No. 12.

ESPN.com's power rankings are similar to the other ones. But the Baltimore Ravens are in the top 10 after beating the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Baltimore is currently 2-0 and is atop of the AFC North.

Lastly, the Chiefs are the top team in NFL.com's power rankings, but the Detroit Lions are in the top 10. Detroit defeated the New York Giants, 24-10, on Monday night. The Lions are currently 2-0, and they are making noise so far this season.

And finally, the race for the No. 1-overall draft pick is wide open, with the Jets, Colts, 49ers, and Browns bringing up the rear in multiple rankings.

SB Nation also released a Hope Rankings for Week 3, and the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top, and the Broncos are listed at No. 2.

NFL power rankings Week 3

Yahoo! ESPN NFL.com CBS
Yahoo! ESPN NFL.com CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots
Oakland Raiders Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders
Denver Broncos Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins Washington Minnesota Vikings Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers Miami Dolphins Washington Tennessee Titans
Washington New York Giants Arizona Cardinals Washington
Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers
Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants
New York Giants New Orleans Saints Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals Chicago Bears Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets New York Jets New York Jets New York Jets

