Carlos Hyde injures hip vs. Rams, returns in second quarter

Carlos Hyde suffered a hip injury against the Rams in the first quarter of the 49ers’ Thursday Night Football game in Santa Clara.

The 49ers announced that Hyde would be questionable to return to the game. Hyde had gotten off to a good start in the game, with four carries for 29 yards early.

Hyde would eventually return in the second quarter.

Carlos Hyde is back in at running back. #LARvsSF — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2017

What does this mean for the 49ers? Hyde is one of the 49ers’ best weapons on offense. Behind Hyde on the depth chart are Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Breida is a rookie out of Georgia Southern who went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft. At Georgia Southern, Breida rushed for 3,754 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons with the Eagles.

Mostert, on the other hand, went undrafted in 2015 out of Purdue. He’s had stints with the Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, before calling San Francisco his home since 2016.

Mostert fumbled the ball while Hyde was out — who came back early in the second quarter for Kyle Shanahan’s team.