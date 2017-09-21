Todd Gurley had 3 touchdowns in the first half vs. 49ers on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Rams’ 24-13 first-half lead over the 49ers on Thursday Night Football was fueled by Todd Gurley.

Gurley had three touchdowns for the Rams in the first half, and he made them look easy. The first one came after the Rams intercepted Brian Hoyer on the very first play of the game, taking the ball down to the 49ers 3-yard line, where he punched it in.

Later on in the first quarter, Gurley got this 7-yard receiving touchdown from Jared Goff, who had a nice first half himself with 137 yards passing on 11-of-16 passing.

Gurley’s been better at receiving since Sean McVay took over as the Rams’ head coach and refined the offense:

Todd Gurley had 0 receiving TDs in his first two seasons and already has 2 this year. — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) September 22, 2017

Gurley’s third touchdown came on the ground late in the second quarter. He made a great effort to stretch this one out, beating the 49ers defense to the edge.

For the half, Gurley had 11 carries for 45 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three receptions for eight yards, and one score.

The season is young, but Gurley has been off to a great start. He’s going to need to keep it up if the Rams hope to contend in the NFC West, which seems rather weak so far this season.