Pierre Garcon's toe drag catch vs. Rams is a work of art

The 49ers’ offense hasn’t had too many bright spots on Thursday night against the Rams. However, when the Rams went up two scores, Pierre Garcon came up with an amazing grab.

Brian Hoyer stood in the backfield, took a big hit from Aaron Donald, and delivered a pass that would somehow be cradled in by Garcon.

Initially, the referees ruled him out of bounds. After review, they gave Garcon the catch. His catch would lead to a 49ers touchdown by Carlos Hyde, making it a 27-20 game.

A game that was mocked much of the week showed through the first three quarters that it was well worth the viewers’ time.