Sammy Watkins leaves game vs. 49ers after being evaluated for a concussion

Sammy Watkins left the Rams’ game against the 49ers after taking a hit to the head. Watkins was taken into the Rams’ locker room and placed in concussion protocol.

Watkins was having a great game for the Rams with six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns before going out with the injury.

What does this mean for the Rams? Watkins was a key addition for the Rams this offseason after being traded from Buffalo. He’s had struggles with injuries, and Thursday night was an unfortunate continuation of that.

Luckily for the Rams, Robert Woods and Todd Gurley have also produced in the receiving game. Woods had six receptions in the game for 108 yards at the time of Watkins’ injury, and Gurley had five receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Despite the production around him and Jared Goff having a good game, the Rams will hope that Watkins’ injury isn’t severe. He’ll have 10 days to recover before the team plays the Cowboys in Arlington on October 1.