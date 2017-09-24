Fantasy football start/sit, Week 3: What to do with DeMarco Murray

To say that DeMarco Murray was woeful in Week 2 would be an understatement. Even on the season, really. After a 12-carry, 44-yard and two-reception, 16-yard performance in the opening against Oakland, Murray followed that up with 25 yards on nine carries to go along with one catch for three yards against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Murray was absent in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and returned on Friday as a limited participant. Being limited, or even absent, from practice isn’t a new thing in Murray’s career, nor has it been a prerequisite for him to play the following Sunday. But…

Fantasy Impact: …the Titans are going up against the Seahawks, who are of course a tough customer for opposing offenses. Murray also has Derrick Henry putting in a 92-yard, one-touchdown performance on 14 carries last week. Henry also put up just as many yards (25) on less carries (6) against the Raiders in Week 1. Even if Murray does play, it will be at less than 100 percent, and Henry should lead the backfield in touches.

Recommendation: Sit