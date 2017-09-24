Sam Bradford only has a bone bruise in his left knee

Dr. James Andrews confirms that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford does not have any structural damage in his left knee, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Andrews said that the 29-year-old is only suffering a bone bruise. Bradford visited Andrews on Friday, the same day the Vikings decided to sit him for their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What does this mean for the Vikings?

Bradford should return to the field sooner or later. His status for the season is week to week, though. Since Bradford only has a bone bruise, he has to rest and let the joint heal. Minnesota can finally breathe a sigh of relief because Bradford has long track record of missing tons of time due to knee injuries. He tore the ACL in his left knee in 2013 and 2014, and he missed 25 games because of those injuries.

A healthy Bradford could result into a playoff berth for the Vikings — especially since this offense looked great with him orchestrating it against the New Orleans Saints in a Week 1. Minnesota has a strong rushing attack and defense, but Bradford's arm talent gives this team a much-needed spark on offense.

For now, though, the Vikings will roll with Case Keenum as their starting quarterback until Bradford is healthy to step on the field again. Keenum threw for 167 yards and no touchdowns in a 26-9 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.