Dolphins' bad afternoon gets worse with this fake punt interception

Soooooo many punts!

By Harry Lyles Jr.
The Miami Dolphins are having a bad Sunday. The New York Jets have been in full tank mode, and the Dolphins are losing to them, 20-0.

Things didn’t get better when they tried a fake punt, and Matt Haack threw an interception.

It’s been a whole lot of puntin’ for the Dolphins today. So they understandably got tired of it and tried a fake. It was just really bad.

I guess if there’s something good to take away from this game so far for the Dolphins, is that it’s not happening at home.

Other than that, yeah... today’s been bad.

