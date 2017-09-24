Dolphins' bad afternoon gets worse with this fake punt interception

The Miami Dolphins are having a bad Sunday. The New York Jets have been in full tank mode, and the Dolphins are losing to them, 20-0.

Things didn’t get better when they tried a fake punt, and Matt Haack threw an interception.

It’s been a whole lot of puntin’ for the Dolphins today. So they understandably got tired of it and tried a fake. It was just really bad.

4 plays, punt

3 plays, punt

6 plays, punt

3 plays, punt

3 plays, punt

5 plays, punt

3 plays, punt

4 plays, punter interception — Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) September 24, 2017

I guess if there’s something good to take away from this game so far for the Dolphins, is that it’s not happening at home.

Other than that, yeah... today’s been bad.