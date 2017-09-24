Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin goes to locker room with knee injury

Kelvin Benjamin exited early Sunday with what appeared to be a knee injury that sent the Carolina Panthers wide receiver to the locker room in the first half against the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina listed the receiver as doubtful to return and he did not.

The trip to the locker room was quick, and Benjamin was on the sideline soon after trying to loosen up his knee. But when the Panthers began the next drive, Benjamin was on the sideline with ice on his knee.

The good news for the Panthers, is that the injury appears to be minor. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there was no significant damage and Benjamin was described as “fine.”

Prior to the injury, Benjamin had two receptions for 8 yards as the Saints jumped out to an early 7-3 lead over the Panthers. After Benjamin’s exit, the Panthers tacked on one more field goal to cut the lead to 7-6.

In the first two games of the season, the Carolina offense has struggled, and Benjamin tallied seven receptions for 102 yards with no touchdowns. The 2014 first-round pick missed the entire 2015 season due to a severe knee injury that required surgery to repair.