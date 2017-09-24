Chiefs fans take over with chant at end of Chargers' game in LA

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing at the StubHub Center until a new stadium in L.A. is built that will be their home with the Rams.

The StubHub Center seats 27,000, most of which were Chiefs fans on Sunday, where a “Chiefs! Chiefs! Chiefs!” chant could easily be heard at the end of the game.

Last week when the Chargers lost to the Dolphins, Rivers mentioned how there were tons of Dolphins fans in attendance. But nothing he hasn’t seen before, apparently:

Philip Rivers: "There certainly were a lot of Dolphins fans. I think we're fairly used to that." — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 18, 2017

The Chiefs have always been known to have a good-traveling fanbase, but at this point it seems like no matter who is going to be playing the Chargers, the other team will be well-represented.