Terrelle Pryor took out a camera guy and a kicking net on a 12-yard catch

Terrelle Pryor didn’t mean to, but he ran over a camera guy on Washington’s sideline as he ran out of bounds after a 12-yard catch. Then Pryor also sent a kicking net flying, but he somehow stayed on his feet.

Pryor is a big dude at 6’4 and 228 pounds. This can’t have felt good. And Odell Beckham probably won’t be too happy about what Pryor did to his special lady friend, either.

Washington was trying to extend its seven-point lead over the Raiders. Pryor’s catch, despite all of the accidental extracurricular stuff afterward, helped put Washington in a position to score.

Washington got into the end zone on an 18-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Vernon Davis. Davis celebrated accordingly.

It gave Washington a 14-0 lead over Oakland, and they carried that into the half.