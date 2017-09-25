Golden Tate’s game-winning TD was overturned exactly 5 years after ‘catching’ the Fail Mary

The Lions suffered the most painful loss of Week 3 when Golden Tate’s game-winning touchdown was overturned on review. Was he down before the ball crossed the plane? It’s hard to say:

Even worse for the Lions, a 10-second runoff ended the game, preventing the Lions from having one last chance to punch it in.

Strangely, though, this is not the first time a Week 3 contest has been decided on a controversial Golden Tate catch at the end of the game: The heartbreak in Detroit happened on the fifth anniversary of the Fail Mary, Tate’s controversial Monday Night Football touchdown for the Seahawks that proved to be the nationally televised breaking point of the NFL’s dalliance with replacement officials:

OMG. Golden Tate's game-winning touchdown was overturned FIVE YEARS TO THE DAY after the Fail Mary. — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) September 25, 2017

Tate’s overturned score against the Falcons likely won’t face the same scrutiny as his game-winner against the Packers, but it will certainly stay fresh in the minds of Lions fans, especially if it has playoff implications.