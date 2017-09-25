Lions are taking full advantage of group celebrations, because somebody had to do it

The Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFL — when it comes to group celebrations.

The NFL eased up on its Get Off My Lawn celebration rules during the offseason, allowing group celebrations and the ball to be used as a prop.

One might have imagined this would have ignited plenty of creativity and fun celebrations across the NFL. While there have been some, it’s been rather underwhelming so far.

The Lions, however, are taking advantage. It helps that the Lions actually look pretty damn good this year, because they’ve had plenty to celebrate.

Their double dutch celebration in preseason set the tone. The celebration was impressive because they actually put the details in setting up the rope, and moved quicker as Marvin Jones’ feet indicated.

In Week 2, Jones and Golden Tate then pretended to play ping pong, where it looked like Tate got the best of him. It was a competitive match though, and some high level pong based on the speed of returns.

The celebration is awesome. Pretending to do other activities in the end zone shows a level of creativity above doing a popular dance like the Milly Rock or the whip. But let’s also not sleep on a developing plot here within the celebration — Graham Glasgow wanted some dap from Jones.

Tate said after the game that he didn’t realize Glasgow wanted in on the celebration. Now, they’re looking to include him.

“We’re going to definitely try to involve him in something next time cause it was a little awkward to look at it,” Tate said via the Detroit Free Press. He also expressed concern with linemen having to get back for the extra point, but added, “We’d love to get ol’ Graham involved and all the other linemen and have a big fiesta after we score.”

Glasgow didn’t get in on the action in Week 3 against the Falcons, but the Lions still brought that creativity. This time, they pretended to do curling in the end zone.

As the Lions get more advanced in their celebrations and get more people involved, the celebrations will only get better. I made some suggestions that the Lions could even pick from, and get guys like Glasgow in on the fun.

Above everything else, it’s been cool to see a team taking advantage of the new rules to have some fun. I’m not a fan of the Lions, but each week during the season, I’m going to be looking forward to what they come up with next.

Football is a game, and it should be fun. The Lions are treating it as such.

NFL celebrations are fun again. FINALLY.