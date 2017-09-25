Ranking the performances of every player named Matt in Falcons vs. Lions

The Falcons lead the league in players named Takkarist, with rookie Takk McKinley. And the Lions definitely have more Jim Bob Cooters on staff than any other team in the NFL. But on Sunday, the most popular name between the two teams was Matt.

The Falcons have more players on the roster named Matt than any other team in the league. The Lions have a couple, too. So when the two teams faced off in Week 3, the result was six different players with the same first name on the field during the Falcons’ close 30-26 win over the Lions.

Atlanta cut Matt Simms after the preseason because the backup quarterback was out of practice squad eligibility, so they’re down a Matt. But they still have four Matts.

No. 2 - Matt Ryan, QB

No. 3 - Matt Bryant, K

No. 5 - Matt Bosher, P

No. 8 - Matt Schaub, backup QB

All four of those players were active against the Lions, who also have two Matts of their own.

No. 5 - Matt Prater, K

No. 9 - Matt Stafford, QB

With so many Matts in one game, let’s rank their performances.

Falcons and Lions Matts, ranked:

1. Matt Prater. He had the best day of the bunch. He converted four out of four field goal attempts, one of which was a 57-yarder, and both of his PATs.

2. Matt Bryant. He was also perfect, and went 3 for 3 on field goals and extra points.

3. Matthew Stafford. His team lost, but he had the better day of the two quarterbacks, with 264 passing yards and one touchdown. He very nearly pulled off yet another fourth-quarter comeback for a win, too.

4. Matt Ryan. He had a rough day, by his standards. He threw for 294 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, including a pick-six. Still, he got the win.

5. Matt Bosher. He punted twice, averaged 40.5 yards per punt, and pinned one inside the 20. He was fine, but not outstanding. He didn’t get a ton of work thanks in part to Ryan’s interceptions.

6. Matt Schaub. Atlanta’s backup had a successful day of standing on Atlanta’s sideline and holding a clipboard.

It was a pretty quiet day for other players named Matt around the league.

Other Matts, ranked:

1. Matt Longacre, Rams DE: two tackles, one sack

2. Matt Forte, Jets RB: eight carries, 25 yards

3. Matt Breida, 49ers RB: three carries, 9 yards

4. Matt Jones, Colts RB: one carry, 3 yards

5. Matthew Judon, Ravens OLB: one tackle

6. Matt Hazel, (former) Colts WR: waived by the Colts on Monday

Everyone else named Matt who was active on Sunday seems to be either an offensive lineman, a backup quarterback, or a long snapper.

In the coaching ranks, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit didn’t have the best day against the Texans. Better luck next week, Matt!